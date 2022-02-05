Justin Langer steps down as Australia coach

Justin Langer on Saturday has resigned as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team, effective immediately. After a year of unrest and leaks against the coach’s methods, Cricket Australia and Langer have parted ways.

After the seven-hour meeting on Friday, the CA board failed to reach a resolution and said further talks were required before a decision could be made on his future.

The announcement was made via a statement from Langer’s management company DSEG.

Langer’s contract was due to expire in June, and it was always CA’s intention to address his future once last year’s T20 World Cup and the recent Ashes series had been completed. He leaves despite Australia having won the T20 World Cup and Ashes in recent months.

His position as coach became tenuous in August when players and support staff staged a full-scale mutiny over Langer’s intense and volatile micromanagement style, forcing him to take a back seat.

Australia take on Sri Lanka in a 5-match T20I series from February 11 but Langer had gotten a pre-approved leave for the home series and was expected to join the team during their tour of Pakistan in March. Andrew McDonald is set to be in charge of the team against Sri Lanka.

Justin Langer had taken over as Australia men’s team head coach after the infamous ball-tampering scandal, which saw the then captain Steve Smith sacked for a year and reduced three men (Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft)to tears and public apologies.

Where Langer’s immediate future lies is unclear, but Andrew Strauss, the new head of English cricket, has offered credence to rumours linking Langer with their newly vacant England job. Strauss has taken over as English cricket’s temporary managing director, after Ashley Giles stepped down from the role this week following the Ashes debacle. Strauss and Langer had played together at Middlesex.