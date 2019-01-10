Watch: Australia coach Justin Langer loses his cool in press conference

Justin Langer wasn’t pleased to get a question around Glenn Maxwell’s place in the Test squad and termed it “careless whispers”. The question centered around an assertion an unnamed member of Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel provided messaging Maxwell prior to Australia A’s tour of India in 2018 that led to the allrounder opting not to pursue an opportunity to play county cricket.

In September last year, Maxwell had said he felt “a little bit” misled after being overlooked for the two-Test series against Pakistan in the UAE having rejected an offer to play county cricket and missed the Australia A tour of India to remain fresh.

“The truth is a beautiful thing” A tense exchange between Justin Langer and a journo, before the Aussie coach later apologised. pic.twitter.com/134GhQ4z0e — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 10 January 2019

When questioned on Wednesday whether information given to Maxwell by selectors thwarted his chances of taking up the county deal, Chairman of Selectors Trevor Hohns said: “I’m not sure what the instruction was or who it came from but players are free to make up their own decisions on what they go and play.”

“Glenn has chosen to go and play county cricket again this year and a lot of that is one-day cricket leading up to the World Cup. He has also chosen not to put his name in for the IPL so that’s all credit to him for doing that.”

“He is genuinely trying to improve himself and give himself the best possible opportunity to have some practice in England leading into the Ashes if he is chosen leading into the World Cup. Full credit to him for that.”

During the media conference, Langer had addressed Maxwell’s omission from the Test squad for Sri Lanka and the “false” reports about the right-hander’s personality as a contributing factor to his selection chances, reinforcing the message Hohns delivered.

“Glenn is crystal clear from me and the selectors what he needs to do to get back in the Test team,” Langer said. “He’s crystal clear and … he’s shown he is brilliant around the group in white-ball cricket. There’s been some reports about personality. It is literally false. It’s not true.”

“He’s crystal clear what he has to do and that’s important that he knows that and I know that as the coach and one of the selectors. All the conjecture about it, that’s all part of the noise. Glenn knows exactly what he has to do.”

Maxwell says a lack of first-class cricket is what has hurt his chances of playing Test cricket and is why he signed a County cricket deal with Lancashire.