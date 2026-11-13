Hopefully that will put line in sand: Langer defends Cummins’ reply to Khawaja

David Warner accused Australian captain Pat Cummins of throwing former teammate Usman Khawaja “under the bus” by terming his claims regarding Sandpapergate as “100 percent wrong and complete and utter nonsense”, but former Australia head coach Justin Langer has jumped to the skipper’s defence.

Langer said that scratching old wounds would do Australian cricket no good and there is a need to leave the past behind.

“The way it’s been reopened this week, there’s a crisis in Australian cricket. The captain spoke up, (and) hopefully that will put a line in the sand. There’s too many people being hurt in Australian cricket, and that includes the Australian public. It’s about the fans, it’s about the players, it’s about everyone who’s involved, the past players, the present players, future players. We have to draw a line in the sand somewhere,” the former opener said on SEN Radio.