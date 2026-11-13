Hopefully that will put line in sand: Langer defends Cummins’ reply to Khawaja

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David Warner accused Australian captain Pat Cummins of throwing former teammate Usman Khawaja “under the bus” by terming his claims regarding Sandpapergate as “100 percent wrong and complete and utter nonsense”, but former Australia head coach Justin Langer has jumped to the skipper’s defence.
Langer said that scratching old wounds would do Australian cricket no good and there is a need to leave the past behind.
“The way it’s been reopened this week, there’s a crisis in Australian cricket. The captain spoke up, (and) hopefully that will put a line in the sand. There’s too many people being hurt in Australian cricket, and that includes the Australian public. It’s about the fans, it’s about the players, it’s about everyone who’s involved, the past players, the present players, future players. We have to draw a line in the sand somewhere,” the former opener said on SEN Radio.
“Too many people are getting hurt, Australian cricket’s being hurt, and whether the press conference is going to help that, or hinder it, time will tell.”
On Friday, Cummins held a 69-minute press conference and dismissed Khawaja’s allegations that the entire Australian team was aware of the use of sandpaper during the Cape Town Test in March, 2018. Cricket Australia banned the then captain Steve Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft for periods ranging from nine months to a year.
On Thursday, Australia white-ball captain Mitch Marsh said he has ‘moved on’ from the scandal and said he has made the choice of not going back to the events, even if he left the option of writing a book on the matter in the future.
“There’s been a lot of noise around this week and I respect that certain people have told their stories, but I’m not here to share mine today. My honest answer is I’ve moved on. I respect that others probably haven’t, but I have. And I hope that’s respected. This is my choice not to go back there. Who knows maybe I will write a book one day,” he said.