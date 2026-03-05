‘I just wanna go home’: Daren Sammy pleads as Iran War traps West Indies in India after World Cup exit

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy was left angered by the team getting grounded in India due to the Iran War that has shut down transit hubs in the Middle East. West Indies’ campaign at the T20 World Cup ended in the Super 8 stage with a defeat to the Indian cricket team at Eden Gardens. Since then, the team has not been able to leave India. In a series of posts on his X handle, Sammy lamented not being able to go home.

“I just wanna go home,” Sammy wrote on X on Thursday. He followed it up with another post, writing: “At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It’s been 5 days.”