‘I just wanna go home’: Daren Sammy pleads as Iran War traps West Indies in India after World Cup exit

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy was left angered by the team getting grounded in India due to the Iran War that has shut down transit hubs in the Middle East. West Indies’ campaign at the T20 World Cup ended in the Super 8 stage with a defeat to the Indian cricket team at Eden Gardens. Since then, the team has not been able to leave India. In a series of posts on his X handle, Sammy lamented not being able to go home.
“I just wanna go home,” Sammy wrote on X on Thursday. He followed it up with another post, writing: “At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It’s been 5 days.”
Sammy’s plea on social media comes just days after Cricket West Indies (CWI) had said that it was working “closely” with the International Cricket Council (ICC), governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the “earliest possible safe travel arrangements” for the West Indies team that was marooned in India.
“Cricket West Indies wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies Senior Men’s Team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions. These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons,” Cricket West Indies had said.
“The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority. The team is currently accommodated in India and remains safe and well. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as confirmed travel arrangements are finalised. CWI appreciates the understanding and concern of our fans, families, and stakeholders during this time.”
According to a report from The Press Trust of India, some West Indies players—Rovman Powell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Sherfane Rutherford (Mumbai Indians), Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals) and Romario Shepherd (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)— are likely to remain in India since the Indian Premier League will start at the end of this month and franchises will host their camps in the lead up to the season.
West Indies are not the only team to get stuck in the subcontinent due to the Iran War. Zimbabwe also found themselves grounded in India after their campaign ended in the T20 World Cup’s Super 8 stage. The team’s players are reportedly flying home in batches.
