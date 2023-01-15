Just needed some time to be able to feel normal: Meg Lanning on her extended break

Australia women’s team captain Meg Lanning who had taken an extended break from cricket after guiding the Aussies to a Commonwealth gold medal last year, said that she had a chance to feel normal in her time away from the sport.

“Initially I wasn’t too sure how it was going to pan out. I just wanted to switch off from cricket, get away a little bit, give myself a bit of time to think and work out where I wanted to be. Became pretty clear that I still wanted to play cricket and loved the game, just needed some time to be able to feel normal, have a bit less structure around what I was doing. Having done that, I feel really refreshed and ready to go,” she said to Cricinfo.

Lanning, who returned to action for Victoria earlier in January, said that she would love to keep playing on as much as she can.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot left in the game, both from an individual point of view and with the team. I’m not sure what the future holds but would certainly love to keep playing as long as I can,” she added.

During the break, she had worked in a cafe making coffee and washing dishes”, which gave her ‘a different perspective on things.’

“Gave me a bit of different perspective on things. Just going in and not knowing what the day will look like – could be busy, could be quiet – and having different conversations with the customers, actually found that really cool. Having that little bit of freedom, a little less structure, going with the flow a little more, not getting too worried about things. Working at the café allowed me to do that and had a lot of fun,” she said.

Lanning will next lead Australia against Pakistan in a 3-match ODI series which begins in Brisbane on Monday.