Judges receive ‘hate mails’, want to quit as MCA administrators

The MCA’s committee of administrators (CoA) has submitted a “secret” report to the court, informing them about the amount of work that they’ve completed since taking charge. (Source: Express Archive) The MCA’s committee of administrators (CoA) has submitted a “secret” report to the court, informing them about the amount of work that they’ve completed since taking charge. (Source: Express Archive)

RETIRED JUDGES Hemant Gokhale and VM Kanade have informed the Bombay High Court that they can no longer continue as administrators for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) owing to a number of abusive emails they’ve been receiving from some of the association’s members. It was the High Court who’d appointed the two former justices to implement the Lodha committee’s reforms at the MCA earlier this year.

The MCA’s committee of administrators (CoA) has submitted a “secret” report to the court, informing them about the amount of work that they’ve completed since taking charge. In the report, which was placed in front of Justice Bhushan Gavi on Wednesday, the two judges have informed the High Court that they couldn’t continue under these “humiliating” circumstances.

“The two judges Gokhale and Kanade have been receiving nasty emails from MCA members criticising some of their few decisions. Some of the language used by the members was not acceptable while the judges felt that the members were not co-operating. They (Judges) have informed that under such circumstances, they may not be able to continue as the role given by the High Court,” sources in the MCA informed.

Many MCA members have been vocal in their opposition to administrators taking over and have filed Special Leave Petitions (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging their appointment.

Some of them even wanted to call for an election getting those office-bearers cleared by the Supreme Court to campaign rather than have the judges, who are paid Rs 1 lakh per visit to the MCA office, in place. Others have also alleged that the two judges were overreaching their mandate had started meddling in day-to-day affairs of the association. The Indian Express tried to reach Gokhale and Kanade but they were unavailable for comment.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App