Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Judges receive ‘hate mails’, want to quit as MCA administrators

Retired judges Hemant Gokhale and VM Kanade have informed the Bombay High Court that they can no longer continue as administrators for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) owing to a number of abusive emails they’ve been receiving.

Written by Devendra Pandey | Published: August 30, 2018 1:34:58 am
Mumbai Cricket Association, MCA, Mumbai Cricket Association news, Mumbai Cricket Association updates, sports news, cricket, Indian Express The MCA’s committee of administrators (CoA) has submitted a “secret” report to the court, informing them about the amount of work that they’ve completed since taking charge. (Source: Express Archive)
Top News

RETIRED JUDGES Hemant Gokhale and VM Kanade have informed the Bombay High Court that they can no longer continue as administrators for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) owing to a number of abusive emails they’ve been receiving from some of the association’s members. It was the High Court who’d appointed the two former justices to implement the Lodha committee’s reforms at the MCA earlier this year.

The MCA’s committee of administrators (CoA) has submitted a “secret” report to the court, informing them about the amount of work that they’ve completed since taking charge. In the report, which was placed in front of Justice Bhushan Gavi on Wednesday, the two judges have informed the High Court that they couldn’t continue under these “humiliating” circumstances.

“The two judges Gokhale and Kanade have been receiving nasty emails from MCA members criticising some of their few decisions. Some of the language used by the members was not acceptable while the judges felt that the members were not co-operating. They (Judges) have informed that under such circumstances, they may not be able to continue as the role given by the High Court,” sources in the MCA informed.

Many MCA members have been vocal in their opposition to administrators taking over and have filed Special Leave Petitions (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging their appointment.

Some of them even wanted to call for an election getting those office-bearers cleared by the Supreme Court to campaign rather than have the judges, who are paid Rs 1 lakh per visit to the MCA office, in place. Others have also alleged that the two judges were overreaching their mandate had started meddling in day-to-day affairs of the association. The Indian Express tried to reach Gokhale and Kanade but they were unavailable for comment.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 