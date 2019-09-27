JP Duminy blasts Knight Riders with record 15-ball 50 in CPL

Advertising

The Carribean Premier League (CPL) is hogging the limelight for some good reasons one after another. JP Duminy was in a different touch as he smashed the fastest half-century in the CPL to lift Barbados Tridents to their third win as they defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by 63 runs on Thursday (September 26).

The lefty South African got to his 50 off 15 balls and ended up putting 65 off 20 to give his side 192 for 5. Johnson Charles (58) and Jonathan Carter (51) also struck half-centuries as the Tridents top three made merry.

After opting to bat in front of their home crowd, Charles and Carter smashed 110 inside 14 overs to get the side going. The latter fell first – to Narine – but Duminy’s arrival brought more misery for the visitors. The left-hander smashed seven sixes and four fours to keep his team surging towards 200. Duminy made just three runs in the first five balls he faced but hammered 47 in the next ten with the help of six sixes.

Watch Video:

JP Duminy with his amazing performance takes the crown for play of the day for match 23 #CPL19 #BTvTKR #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/57ZxQ85lEy — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 27, 2019

In the chase, both Sunil Narine and Lendl Simmons got off to a fast start but were nullified quickly by Holder and Harry Gurney. But the openers still had put up 44 on the board in 3.3 overs to ensure they got the much-needed initial momentum. Colin Munro and Denesh Ramdin failed to get going as the visitors were left with 112 in the last ten overs. It went downhill pretty swiftly for Knight Riders from there on as they folded for 129 in 17.4 overs.