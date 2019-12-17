Journeyman: Record-breaking spinner Ashutosh Aman resets his goals

Before joining Bihar, Ashutosh Aman had played for Services. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Before joining Bihar, Ashutosh Aman had played for Services. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Growing up in Solara village in Gaya district in Bihar, 33-year-old Ashutosh Aman would often watch old videos of Bishan Singh Bedi and Sunil Joshi bowling left-arm spin. He would also rely on his cousins, who were being trained at Bedi’s academy, to send him videos of coaching classes hoping he would be able to pick up something.

Last year, left-arm spinner Aman went past his hero. He was playing in the lower Plate Group as Bihar was one of the teams, which made its debut. He broke Bedi’s 44-year-old record of taking most wickets (64 wickets) in a Ranji trophy season with 68 in eight matches in the Plate Group.

Aman hopes to do an encore this season and go past his own mark. He is also donning the captain’s hat now so his fortunes are linked to the team’s too.

He first fell in love with the game after watching Sachin Tendulkar bat. He then tried his hand at fast bowling but when he realised he could not generate too much pace, he started to bowl spin.

“Last year, when I broke Bedi sir’s record in Ranji Trophy, he had praised me on twitter. Even though I have not met him, I hope to meet him one day. Perhaps, I can help my team this year to qualify for the main group,” Aman told The Indian Express.

Aman got his big break when he joined the Air Force. He got into the Services team and made his debut against Delhi in the 2014 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He played in only one match in Vijay Hazare Trophy that year and was on the bench for the next two seasons. He played on and off in 2017 before deciding to move to Bihar last year. He made an immediate impact bagging 14 wickets in eight matches. Bihar coach Subroto Banerjee and captain Pragyan Ojha showed faith in his abilities and he went onto the break the Ranji Trophy record for most wickets.

“While I played for Vijeta Club in Gaya, I would often dream about playing in Ranji Trophy. I joined Indian Air Force at the age of 17. It also meant that I got full facilities to train and playing for Services team helped me a grow as an cricketer. Last year, my captain Pragyan Ojha told me that I will play in all the matches. Pragyan bhai always told me to try variations. I worked on my speed control and ball flight and it helped me a lot,” Aman, who is a Sergeant in Indian Air Force, said.

At 33, Aman believes that he has enough time to fulfil his current dream of playing for India ‘A’ first and then the senior Indian team. The left-arm spinner was selected for India Blue in this year’s Duleep trophy but could not get a match.

“I still believe that I can achieve my dream of playing for India. Last year, I had met Ajinkya Rahane after my record in Ranji Trophy and he told me to keep bowling to my strength and it will be my mantra this year too. Shikhar Dhawan too had tweeted about my record and I aim to take his wicket one day. I had met Ravindra Jadeja in 2016, when he had claimed 38 wickets in four matches to make a return to the Indian team and sought tips from him. Whatever I can add in my bowling will help me in achieving my dream of playing for India,” Aman added.

The journeyman will have his hand full when his side takes on Chandigarh on their home turf.

