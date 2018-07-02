Journalist Rajat Sharma elected as DDCA President

Rajat Sharma becomes DDCA President. (Source: File) Rajat Sharma becomes DDCA President. (Source: File)

Renowned journalist Rajat Sharma on Monday was elected as the President of Delhi & District Cricket Association after polling 54.40 percent of the total votes cast. The results of the DDCA elections, which took place between June 27 and June 30, were declared on Monday morning. Rakesh Kumar Bansal was also elected as the Vice President with 48.87% votes in his favour.

“I thank all members of DDCA who voted in the elections and reposed their trust in us. I now invite all the members to join hands to bring about transparency in the functioning of DDCA,” Sharma wrote in a tweet after his victory.

The journalist had threw his hat into the ring for the post on May 16. Padma Bhushan awardee Sharma is the Chairman and Chief Editor of Hindi news channel INDIA TV.

