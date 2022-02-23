Journalist has neither got in touch with me nor has he apologised: Wriddhiman Saha

After veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha revealed that he was threatened by a journalist for not accepting an interview and subsquently shared screenshots of the conversation on social media, the 37-year-old has received widespread support from all corners. However, Saha refrained from naming the journalist after his post whipped up a storm on social media.

He also mentioned that the journalist who had sent the message hasn’t contacted him yet about an apology despite going viral on social media.

“I am hurt with the message of the journalist. Neither have I ever behaved badly with any journalist nor have they misbehaved with me. But this was uncalled for. I wanted to expose him so that people know that the world of journalism has such people,”

“The said journalist has neither got in touch with me nor has he apologized,” Saha said in an interview to Zee Media on Wednesday.

The #ICA has come out and strongly condemned ‘threat’ to #WriddhimanSahahttps://t.co/60gIIsWjS6 pic.twitter.com/1jcgqe6fEf

— Express Sports (@IExpressSports) February 22, 2022

On Monday, The Indian Express reported that the BCCI would ask the wicketkeeper-batsman to reveal the identity of the unnamed person who purportedly sent a string of WhatsApp messages to the cricketer, demanding an interview.

But Saha had said that he will not reveal the name of the journalist to the BCCI, as and when the cricket board communicates with him over his tweet that has become arguably Indian cricket’s biggest talking point at the moment.