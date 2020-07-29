Did Joshua Da Silva’s wardrobe malfunction cost Windies Manchester Test?

Joshua Da Silva failed to stump Rory Burns out on the third day of the third Test in Manchester. (Source: AFP/Screengrab) Joshua Da Silva failed to stump Rory Burns out on the third day of the third Test in Manchester. (Source: AFP/Screengrab)

Despite taking an early lead in Southampton, West Indies lost the Wisden Trophy after the visitors were handed a 269-run final Test defeat by England on Tuesday in Manchester.

In the third Test, West Indies were bowled out for 197 on the third day, meaning England started their second innings with a considerable lead of 172 after a decent 369 in their first innings.

Looking for an early breakthrough, West Indies captain Jason Holder handed Roston Chase the ball after 11 overs of the third innings. The off-spinner made an impact on his 11th delivery as he invited England opener Rory Burns out off his crease and then deceived him through the air.

After Burns missed, replacement wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva just had to dislodge the bails off the wicket, but unfortunately, the 22-year-old slipped and missed the stumps to everyone’s disbelief.

“He had a long way to get back. That was a great effort from the keeper, but he was just too far away from the stumps,” former England captain Nasser Hussain had said on Sky Cricket.

But as social media pointed out later, Da Silva couldn’t whip the bails off because he slipped on the ground owing to his faulty shoe. Da Silva, the replacement for Shane Dowrich, had not screwed studs onto the two holes on the left shoe’s heel which caused a lack of grip.

Burns was on 12 when the missed stumping took place. He went on to score a 163-ball 90, helping England set a massive total of 399 for West Indies.

After a rain-washed fourth day, England finished the job on Tuesday after Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th Test wicket and Chris Woakes claimed a differ, dismantling West Indies for a paltry 129.

