New RCB recruit Josh Philippe plays ‘innings of the season’ in BBL

New Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) recruit Josh Philippe pulled off a thrilling chase – scoring 83 runs off 52 balls, with 5 fours and 4 sixes – to take Sydney Sixers to a last-over win against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Sunday.

Josh Philippe has just played arguably the innings of the BBL season so far. He navigated Rashid Khan’s overs amazingly well— he appeared to read him from the hand, scoring 23 off 12—and then got the job done at the death. Stunning talent. #BBL09 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 5, 2020

An opening batsman and a wicketkeeper, Philippe, who was picked up by RCB for INR 20 L for IPL 2020, might just have staked his claim to have been one of the best bargain buys from the auction in December with his matchwinning knock.

It will be interesting to see if RCB include the 22-year-old Philippe over more established overseas names, but Parthiv Patel’s place in the playing XI as wicketkeeper might be in jeopardy. Patel, Philippe and Shahbaz Ahmed are the three keepers in the RCB squad.

Opening the batting for the Sixers in their run chase of 177 in the BBL on Sunday, Philippe navigated a bowling attack comprising the likes of Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle, bringing up his fifty in 36 balls.

Josh Philippe all class on his way to a half-century! Can he get the Sixers home from here? #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/g551vShG6m — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2020

40 runs were required in the last 4 overs.

When Sydney required 25 off 2 overs, he scored 16 off 4 deliveries to bring the chase down to 9 runs needed off 8 balls.

The win propelled the Sixers to second on the BBL points table.

RCB director Mike Hesson had termed new buy Philippe an “excitement machine” after the IPL auction.

RCB current squad:

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch (4.4 cr)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson (4 cr), Dale Steyn (2 cr), Isuru Udana (50 lac)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris (10 cr), Pavan Deshpande (20 lac)

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe (20 lac), Shahbaz Ahamad (20 lac)

