Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Australia T20 World Cup 2026 squad, no replacement named

Australia have been handed another major injury blow just days out from the T20 World Cup, with pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the tournament due to his hamstring concerns. The 2021 champions, who had lost seamer Pat Cummins to injury earlier this week, will now enter the tournament with only two fit pacemen in Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett.

“We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage but the latest indications (are) he is still some time away,” Dodemaide said. “Trying to accelerate his program will carry too much of a risk,” CA selector Todd Dodemaide was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.