Why Josh Hazlewood feels RCB are like Australia, Bhuvneshwar similar to Cummins, Starc

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru seam spearhead Josh Hazlewood is feeling very much at home in India these days. The veteran Aussie pacer isn’t missing his long-time international teammates Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc either in the RCB colours with the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar around.
Since last season, Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood have formed a deadly new-ball combination integral to RCB’s success in lifting the title last year and to their top spot in the standings after 12 games this season.
Speaking ahead of their penultimate league stage match against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, Hazlewood likened his partnership with Bhuvneshwar to his vaunted pairing in Australian colours.
“It’s a little bit like bowling with Patty [Pat Cummins ] and Starcy [Mitchell Starc] for Australia. Bhuvi probably pitches it up a little more and swings the ball. I can hit the seam and get a bit of bounce. It’s nice to have balance in your attack. Last year and this year we’ve had a nice mix,” Hazlewood said.
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“If you’re bowling on a flat wicket and go for 2 for 40 while everyone else goes for 50 or 60, I think those are the satisfying games.
“When things are going your way, like the Delhi game this year with Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] and me, it’s honestly not that difficult. You’re just bowling good balls, and you’ve earned that momentum.
“But when the batting side is dominant and your first over goes for 20, and then you fight back with yorkers or changes of pace and finish with decent figures, those are the games I’m probably most proud of,” Hazlewood explained.
While the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar leads the wicket-taking charts with 22 wickets in 12 matches, including six three-wicket hauls, Hazlewood has nabbed 11 wickets with a best of four for 11.
Hazlewood also noted how different match-winners had emerged for RCB this season, comparing it to the dogged Aussie mentality.
“We don’t have Yash [Dayal] this year with the left-arm angle, but Rasikh [Salam] has stepped into that role nicely. Then we’ve got a leg-spinner [Suyash Sharma] and a left-arm spinner [Krunal Pandya].
“It feels a bit like Australia – every base is covered. If you’ve got three bowlers of the same style, the batter can get a pretty good read on what’s happening. Different skills and different styles make it harder,” Hazlewood added.
RCB are one away from sealing the Playoffs spot and is primed to take one of the top-two positions, putting themselves in the cushion of a Qualifier 1 spot.
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