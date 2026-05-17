Why Josh Hazlewood feels RCB are like Australia, Bhuvneshwar similar to Cummins, Starc

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have spearheaded the RCB attack successfully since last season. (CREIMAS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru seam spearhead Josh Hazlewood is feeling very much at home in India these days. The veteran Aussie pacer isn’t missing his long-time international teammates Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc either in the RCB colours with the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar around.

Since last season, Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood have formed a deadly new-ball combination integral to RCB’s success in lifting the title last year and to their top spot in the standings after 12 games this season.

Speaking ahead of their penultimate league stage match against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, Hazlewood likened his partnership with Bhuvneshwar to his vaunted pairing in Australian colours.