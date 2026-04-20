IPL 2026: What Josh Hazlewood thinks his strengths are in T20 cricket

It may be considered counter-intuitive but Josh Hazlewood has succeeded in T20 cricket by sticking to the attributes that make him such an asset in Test matches. The tall Australian was a late entrant to the short format but has made up for the delay by winning a T20 World Cup and an Indian Premier League title till now. His white-ball credentials were further burnished by the against-the-odds 2023 ODI World Cup triumph.

After missing the first few matches of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru campaign in the ongoing season, he has stepped in seamlessly as the leader of the attack. His spell of 1/20 in four overs in the comprehensive win over Lucknow Super Giants wouldn’t have been out of place in a five-day game as batsmen seemed struggling to just survive and taking body blows when they tried to take him on.