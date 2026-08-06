Josh Hazlewood on facing Bangladesh: ‘Lot of unknowns, but I think it’s exciting’

Bangladesh will face Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The venue will host its first Test match after 22 years. Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said it is quite a refreshing challenge and noted that there are many unknowns.

“There’s a lot of unknowns going in. You’ve got the ground, that’s an unknown. The wicket in particular is an unknown, as is the opposition in these conditions. So there are a lot of unknowns, but I think it’s exciting.

“There’s definitely footage and we can find some trends against these batters, but it might be a case of assessing things out there and coming up with plans on the run as well, which is always refreshing,” he said on the Unplayable Podcast on Thursday.