Josh Hazlewood unpacks how to bowl on IPL’s flat tracks: ‘Slower ones and yorkers come out’

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After a tight spell of 1 for 20 in four overs, inclusive of 13 dot balls, in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Australian quick Josh Hazlewood revealed how he adapts to bowling in subcontinental conditions.
The 35-year-old, used to refining his technique with the red ball in Test cricket, delved into how he needs to change his plans, especially on a challenging ground like the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the boundaries are notoriously short and the pitches are flat. “We play on a lot of flat wickets, so I guess the slower balls come out… And the yorkers too,” he told JioHotstar after the game. “I used to struggle here (Bengaluru), especially in the first half of last season. It’s very simple in planning, it’s just about the execution.”
On the broadcast, former RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who worked with Hazlewood a few years ago, raved about the Aussie’s ability to consistently hit the right length, as opposed to relying on variations. Hazlewood was then reminded, with a chuckle, that left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya has bowled more bouncers than him.
But Hazlewood insisted in his response that it is important to keep it simple. “That communication around the bowling group, particularly from Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar Kumar) who bowls the first over, is a big strength of ours. That’s how we won so many games on different surfaces last year,” the Aussie pacer said.
“I may not have the skills of someone like a Bumrah. I sort of have to make it up as I go, work on a few things in training,” he added. “Tonight was just about being accurate, hitting a few cross seamers, and some off-cutters too.”
RCB had been sweating on Hazlewood’s fitness. The 35-year-old missed all five Ashes Tests in the winter, and was unavailable for three of their first five games of the season. Wednesday’s outing proved that having him fit and firing boosts their hopes of defending the title this year.
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