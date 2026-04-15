Josh Hazlewood unpacks how to bowl on IPL’s flat tracks: ‘Slower ones and yorkers come out’

After a tight spell of 1 for 20 in four overs, inclusive of 13 dot balls, in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Australian quick Josh Hazlewood revealed how he adapts to bowling in subcontinental conditions.

The 35-year-old, used to refining his technique with the red ball in Test cricket, delved into how he needs to change his plans, especially on a challenging ground like the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the boundaries are notoriously short and the pitches are flat. “We play on a lot of flat wickets, so I guess the slower balls come out… And the yorkers too,” he told JioHotstar after the game. “I used to struggle here (Bengaluru), especially in the first half of last season. It’s very simple in planning, it’s just about the execution.”