Josh Hazlewood’s fake slower ball — and why it makes him RCB’s most dangerous weapon in IPL 2026

Nicholas Pooran read the slower ball. The ball arrived at 140kmph. That gap — between what batsmen expect and what Hazlewood delivers — is why RCB are defending champions

Written by: Tanishq Vaddi
5 min readUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 03:04 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran, right, reacts after bowled out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, left, celebrates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (AP Photo)Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran, right, reacts after bowled out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, left, celebrates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
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The grip suggested a slower ball. The loading suggested a slower ball. Nicholas Pooran, one of the most destructive left-handers in T20 cricket, read it as the slower ball. The ball arrived at 140.6 kmph. Pooran was late.

It was Wednesday night at Chinnaswamy. Hazlewood had just taken his first wicket of IPL 2026 — on his return from injury, in front of a crowd that knows him well. He had already forced Rishabh Pant off, retired hurt, after striking his right elbow with a sharp lifter. The delivery that dismissed Pooran explained everything: why he is central to RCB’s title defence — and why the IPL took so long to fully value him.

Andre Adams has a simple explanation for why Hazlewood works in T20 cricket, even when conventional wisdom said he shouldn’t.

“He’s not super fast. But he’s fast enough.”

For years, that was the issue. While Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins drew headline contracts, Hazlewood waited. He wasn’t express pace, went the logic. Too predictable in his lengths for a format built on variation. Adams, who worked with him at New South Wales from 2018 to 2023, saw it differently. Underrated, yes — but misunderstood.

“When I was here, they talked about him being the most underrated bowler and the most accurate bowler,” he told this paper. Underrated was right. But the reasoning behind it was wrong.

Adams laid out the pace-economy argument plainly. “If you look at the super-fast bowlers, they tend to have quite high economy rates in T20 cricket. Once you get into the 140s and towards the later edge of the 140s, that’s where your economy rate goes up. An outside edge where you’ve defeated the batsman goes for four or six. If you’re a bit slower, that carries to third man and it’s a wicket.”

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Hazlewood sits in the late 130s, touching the early 140s when, as Adams puts it, “he’s really excited.” What he brings instead of raw pace is something harder to manufacture — natural bounce from a good length, the ability to move it both ways off the seam, and an armoury of variations that even the batsman at the crease struggles to read in time.

It wasn’t always this complete. At Chennai Super Kings, he was primarily a new-ball operator. It worked — eleven wickets in nine games, a crucial role in CSK’s 2021 title. But when he moved to RCB and Chinnaswamy, he had to adapt. The older ball. The death overs. New weapons required. “He really enjoys the challenge of working on something new and getting better. When you mix up a good slow ball, a good yorker, with his natural pace and length, that’s pretty challenging,” Adams told this paper.

***

The Pooran wicket was not the first time the trick had worked. In September 2024, in Southampton, Hazlewood loaded up against Liam Livingstone with the back of his hand facing the batsman — the standard cue for a slower one. Then he released the quick one. A stunned Livingstone chopped it onto his stumps.

Ambati Rayudu noticed the same pattern during last year’s IPL. “He is loading up as if he is bowling a slower ball, but bowling quick short-of-length balls,” Rayudu said on air. “There were at least three or four of those balls that the batsmen were late.” Aaron Finch added: “They were trying to slog it over midwicket but it would hit the splice of the bat and drip out to cover or midwicket.”

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Then there is the wobble ball — perhaps his most undetectable weapon. Unlike Starc, whose version involves an exaggerated finger position cutting across a tilted seam, Hazlewood’s is barely visible. The index finger sits marginally outside the seam. The middle finger rests on the seam. At release, it is last to leave the ball, pushing it into wobble. He picked it up from bowling coach David Saker, uses it in Tests and T20s alike, and persuaded Starc to add it to his own repertoire.

***

The numbers now reflect what the eye had been seeing for some time. In four IPL seasons, Hazlewood has taken 45 wickets in 27 games. Jasprit Bumrah has eight more, but across twelve additional matches. Hazlewood’s strike rate of 18.64 is better than Bumrah’s across this period, and better than any fast bowler with 40 or more wickets in the same span. His economy of 8.43 is third on that list, behind only Bumrah and Trent Boult.

“He has probably the hardest length of all three bowlers to hit,” Adams told this paper — all three being Hazlewood, Starc, and Cummins, the Australian pace trinity that has defined Test cricket for a decade. In T20, of the three, only Hazlewood’s economy rate suggests he was built for it.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald put it simply. “If you give a highly-skilled bowler a chance in the format, he will work it out.”

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He arrived at Chinnaswamy on Wednesday and bowled four overs for 20 runs and the wicket of Pooran. RCB’s title defence is alive. Hazlewood’s hand is steady.

He is loading up as if he is bowling a slower ball. He is not.

Tanishq Vaddi
Tanishq Vaddi

Tanishq Vaddi is a Sports Writer with the online team of The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. He primarily covers cricket and is known for his in-depth analysis and technical reporting on the game. Professional Background Role: He covers a wide range of cricketing action, including international matches (Tests, T20Is), domestic tournaments (Challenger Trophy), and major cricket leagues (IPL, WPL). Education: Tanishq holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from MVSR Engineering College and a PG Diploma in English Journalism (Print) from the Asian School of Journalism. Experience: Before joining The Indian Express in late 2022, he gained experience covering the startup ecosystem at YourStory and worked as a copywriter at Story Digital. Key Areas of Coverage Tanishq’s writing often focuses on the technical and psychological aspects of cricket. His notable work includes: Technical Analysis: Explaining bowling actions (e.g., Simon Harmer’s bounce) and batting techniques (e.g., Ben Duckett’s sweep shot). Interviews: He has interviewed prominent figures such as former England player Nick Knight, bowling coach Rajib Datta, and mental health coach Paddy Upton. Statistical Comparisons: Detailed career analysis, such as comparing Shubman Gill’s early career stats with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Regional Cricket: Reporting on developments in South Indian cricket, including the appointment of Gary Stead as the head coach for Andhra. Notable Recent Articles "IND vs SA 2nd Test: How did Simon Harmer beat Yashasvi Jaiswal with bounce?" (Nov 2025) "2026 Under-19 World Cup: Bowling coach outlines India's preparation" (Nov 2025) "Nick Knight interview: Joe Root will score big runs in Australia" (Nov 2025) "Gary Stead appointed as head coach for Andhra for the 25/26 season" (Sept 2025) "Jason Gillespie explains what makes Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins so special, and why reverse swing will be key with Kookaburra ball" You can follow his latest reports on the Indian Express website or via his Twitter handle @TanishqVaddi. ... Read More

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