‘Just to see the other names…’: Hazlewood on reaching 300 Test wickets 

With his six-wicket haul against Bangladesh on the third day of the first Test at Darwin, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood also crossed the 300 Test-wicket milestone in his career. As Hazlewood picked up his fifth wicket of the Bangladesh’s first innings in the form of Mehidy Hasan, the 35-year-old pacer became the ninth Australian bowler to have taken 300 wickets for more.

His average of 24.04 is only behind Glenn McGrath (21.64), Pat Cummins (22.21) and Dennis Lillee (23.92) in that list of nine Australian bowlers. After the Bangladesh innings, Hazelwood spoke about what the historic milestone means for him.

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