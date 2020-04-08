Jos Buttler’s World Cup final shirt raises more than £65,000 to fight coronavirus

Jos Buttler auctions his World Cup final shirt to raise funds for London hospitals fighting coronavirus (Source: Twitter) Jos Buttler auctions his World Cup final shirt to raise funds for London hospitals fighting coronavirus (Source: Twitter)

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has raised more than A$130,000 (£65,000) to help fight the coronavirus which has claimed for than 82000 lives worldwide by auctioning off his World Cup final shirt.

Buttler said: “It’s a very special shirt but I think it takes on extra meaning with it being able to hopefully go to the emergency cause.” The 29-year-old decided to support the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity due to a personal reason. His wife’s aunt is head of paediatrics at the Royal Brompton in London.

I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to auction in my bio. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

Buttler’s shirt, which he wore when completing the last-ball run-out that saw England beat New Zealand at Lord’s last year, was sold to raise money for specialist heart and lung centres provided by the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals. Buttler, who earlier in the showpiece match had hit a fifty and batted in the Super Over, put his long-sleeve keeping jersey up for sale on eBay a week ago. By the time the auction closed on Tuesday, the shirt had attracted 82 bids with the winner paying 65,100 pound.

Buttler was asked this week if the cash should support the Hundred, due to be held for the first time this year, but he said the players wanted their money to go to grassroots’ cricket. “Everybody is very aware of our duty as players to contribute where we can,” said Buttler. “I think the Hundred’s a big thing that may or may not happen this summer. It may get delayed. I know a lot of investment has gone into that.

“But as players we’re all very aware of the other effects this is going to have drip-feeding down into the game. Without grassroots’ cricket, we’re nothing really.

“I know the players are very strong on wanting that money to help that grassroots’ structure and pathway because we need to bring people into the game and make sure that is very strong,” he added.

