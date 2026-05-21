Jos Buttler on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 53 IPL sixes: ‘One step ahead of everyone’

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s astonishing IPL season has now entered territory once reserved for legends. After another breathtaking assault – 93 off just 38 balls against Lucknow Super Giants – the Rajasthan Royals opener is closing in on one of the most iconic records in T20 cricket: Chris Gayle’s mark for the most sixes in a single IPL season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the podcast For the Love of Cricket, Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad could barely hide their disbelief at what the teenager is producing game after game.

“And talking about sixes, our friend Vaibhav smashed a few sixes again last night — 93 off 38. He’s now hit the most sixes for sure by an Indian player in an IPL. He’s over 50 (53) sixes, I think, in the season. And I think it’s only Gayle who’s just ahead of him with maybe one or two more sixes for the all-time record for most sixes in a season,” Buttler said.