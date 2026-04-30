‘Could be the first 20-year contract’: Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad hail Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s remarkable emergence in the IPL has prompted Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad to joke that Rajasthan Royals may need to hand the teenage sensation a historic long-term deal to keep hold of him.

The left-hander, who debuted for RR in IPL 2025, has become one of the most talked-about cricketers in the league for his ability to play some of the best bowlers with little or no fear and has already scored 400 runs in nine matches this season.

Discussing the youngster’s future, Buttler suggested Sooryavanshi could become the first player to land an unprecedented two-decade contract. “Could be the first 20-year contract,” Buttler said on the “For The Love of Cricket” podcast. Broad quickly agreed. “20-year contract, yeah.”

Buttler then imagined the scale of numbers the teenager could produce over such a spell. “You know, 20,000 runs in his IPL career. He’d still probably have another five years left.” Broad responded with a laugh: “Yeah, he might be a bit tired by then.”

Broad, meanwhile, praised Rajasthan Royals for spotting and backing talent at such a young age. “Fair play to Rajasthan Royals’ scouting system or academy system or whatever they have done.”

He admitted he was initially surprised when the franchise signed Sooryavanshi as a 14-year-old. “Because I remember when they signed him in the auction, he was 14 at the time, maybe even 13, 14.”

“I thought, gosh, a bit odd for top-flight domestic cricket to get someone so young in.” I was thinking, wow, like a lot of pressure and maybe they’re just going to have him around the squad for three years.”

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However, Broad said Rajasthan’s gamble has already been justified. “So I said, what’s the point of that? Because it’s not as if you can sign on a 10-year contract.”

“You know, he might just then leave for the Mumbai Indians or something, but they’ve given him an opportunity, and it’s not let them down.”

“I know it’s pretty good investment for the first few years for the Royals, but I think, yeah, they’re going to have to, rightly so, pay him a bit more to keep hold of him. Someone like that, you want him there for… he could play for 20 years in the IPL,” he added.

Any player who is brought at an IPL auction can be with the franchise for a three-year cycle. But if the franchise feels the need to have more funds going into a mini auction, then the player can be released after the first or the second seasons as well.

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Buttler admitted he had even texted England pacer Jofra Archer in disbelief over the teenager’s batting exploits.

“I did text Joff, actually and say, you know, is he AI? Has Musk created this teenage sensation who just is an absolute wizard with the bat?”

The former England captain said Sooryavanshi has already become must-watch entertainment whenever Rajasthan Royals take the field.

“And it’s that guy, you know, it’s like Rajasthan are playing, I’m like, right, I need to turn the TV on to watch this guy play. It’s so exciting,” he said.

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Buttler also pointed to the fearless mentality that has stood out in Sooryavanshi’s short career so far. He recalled how the youngster responded to a first-ball dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad by smashing a century the very next time he faced them.

“And then he got out first ball, I think against Sunrisers in the game before, it went up the chimney, and then peels off a hundred the next time he plays them.” But no, he’s great to watch. I think he’s becoming a very exciting player. And one, I think there’s a good chance we might see in England this summer,” the wicketkeeper-batsman said.