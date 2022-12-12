scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Jos Buttler, Sidra Ameen win ICC Player of the month awards

In the final, Buttler made a valuable 26 against a menacing Pakistan bowling attack to lead England to their second T20 World Cup trophy.

While Buttler led England to a T20 World Cup win last month, Ameen was the star performer for Pakistan in the ODI series against Ireland. (AP/Instagram)

England’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler was on Monday named ICC men’s Player of the Month for the first time following his stupendous show in November.

Pakistan’s Sidra Ameen became the second successive winner of the women’s Player of the Month award from the country, thanks to her brilliant performance in the ODI series win over Ireland. One of the most fearsome batters in world cricket, Buttler had produced a Player of the Match performance in the dramatic 20-run victory over New Zealand in Brisbane to start the month with a bang. Making his 100th T20I appearance, the opener smashed 73 from 47 balls to provide some much-needed momentum to England’s campaign at the T20 showpiece.

After England had secured their passage to the knockout stages, Buttler demonstrated his full array of stroke play in smashing 80 from 49 balls while chasing 169 for victory in the semifinal against India. His record-breaking opening partnership of 170 with Alex Hales saw England claim a historic 10-wicket win in Adelaide.

In the final, Buttler made a valuable 26 against a menacing Pakistan bowling attack to lead England to their second T20 World Cup trophy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I want to thank the fans for voting for me as the ICC Player of the Month for November. This award is down to the efforts of my teammates in what was the most incredible month of cricket, culminating in winning the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in Australia,” Buttler said.

“It is right up there amongst the best months of cricket I’ve been involved in, and it was pretty special to lead a group of players to the ultimate accolade of becoming world champions.” In women’s category, Ameen secured the award thanks to her dominant performances against Ireland in November’s ODI series.

Amassing 277 runs through the series and only being dismissed once, opening batter Ameen started the month with her highest score in ODIs, a remarkable 176 not out, as the hosts claimed a convincing 128-run victory in the first match.

Advertisement

She posted another unbeaten score of 91 from 93 balls in the second ODI, this time in a nine-wicket victory.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 03:41:00 pm
Next Story

SC seeks time schedule for conclusion of trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case involving union minister’s son

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 12: Latest News
close