Jos Buttler, Shane Watson join the chorus of critics for Impact Player rule in IPL: ‘Cricket has been 11-a-side for so long’

The Impact Player rule, introduced in the IPL in 2023, was designed to add tactical flexibility and deepen squad involvement. Three seasons in, it continues to divide opinion – embraced for the opportunities it creates, but questioned for the way it reshapes the fundamentals of the game.

Under the rule, teams can substitute one player during a match, effectively allowing them to field an extra specialist batter or bowler depending on the situation. The immediate effect has been visible: higher scores, more aggressive batting and a reduced reliance on traditional all-rounders.

For Jos Buttler, the change represents a shift away from the core structure of the sport.