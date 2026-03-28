Jos Buttler, Shane Watson join the chorus of critics for Impact Player rule in IPL: ‘Cricket has been 11-a-side for so long’

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The Impact Player rule, introduced in the IPL in 2023, was designed to add tactical flexibility and deepen squad involvement. Three seasons in, it continues to divide opinion – embraced for the opportunities it creates, but questioned for the way it reshapes the fundamentals of the game.
Under the rule, teams can substitute one player during a match, effectively allowing them to field an extra specialist batter or bowler depending on the situation. The immediate effect has been visible: higher scores, more aggressive batting and a reduced reliance on traditional all-rounders.
For Jos Buttler, the change represents a shift away from the core structure of the sport.
“Ultimately, I think it does play around with the fundamentals of the game. Cricket has been 11-a-side for so long, and being a bit of a traditionalist, I kind of like that because it makes the value of all-rounders even more important. It makes the captains more important, being able to play the game with 11 players,” he said during a media interaction on Saturday.
His concern reflects a broader sentiment among players who believe the rule reduces the need for balance within a playing XI. With the option to bring in a specialist, teams are less compelled to invest in multi-skilled cricketers, instead stacking their line-ups for specific phases of the game.
At the same time, Buttler acknowledged the other side of the argument – one that has been central to the rule’s continued existence.
“With that being said, the impact rule has given more players more opportunities. It’s thrown a different dynamic and a different talking point into the game, which you always need to add at different times. So it’s certainly done that, and it’s been different. But I like the game as an 11-a-side game, so I would lean towards that,” he added.
From a coaching perspective, the concerns are often more practical. Speaking ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ season opener against Mumbai Indians, assistant coach Shane Watson pointed to its impact on player development, particularly among emerging all-rounders.
“The impact player rule gives batters more freedom, but I’m not a big fan of it. It limits opportunities for all-rounders, especially developing ones,” Watson said.
“Players like Ramandeep Singh have great skills, but don’t get to bowl much because of this rule. It helps batting, but affects all-rounder development,” he added, highlighting how even capable multi-dimensional players are being reduced to single roles.
For franchises, the rule has also altered auction strategies. Instead of prioritising balance within a fixed XI, teams can now build squads with specialists, confident that in-game substitutions will cover tactical gaps.Yet, for all its advantages, the rule continues to raise a fundamental question: what is being traded off for this added flexibility?
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