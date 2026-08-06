‘Probably Sooryavanshi’: Jos Buttler picks Indian teen prodigy to break his T20 record

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
With a 20-ball knock of 51 runs for Manchester Super Giants against Welsh Fire in The Hundred on Wednesday, England cricketer Jos Buttler became the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, surpassing Kieron Pollard’s tally of 14,803 runs. Buttler now sits at the top with 14,833 runs. The 35-year-old, who has played 160 T20Is for England, amassing 4,212 runs, has nine T20 hundreds and 106 fifties in his career. He believes Indian teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could break his record in the future.
“Yeah it’s really cool actually to think you’ve got the most T20 runs out of everyone. Someone will surpass it one day, and his name is probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it’s a proud moment,” Buttler told Sky Cricket after the match.
Wednesday’s match was Buttler’s 522nd in the T20 format. Former West Indies great Chris Gayle had earlier held the record with 14,562 runs before Pollard broke it earlier this June while hitting a century for MI New York in Major League Cricket. Pollard, currently the head coach of MI London in The Hundred, had finished his season with an overall T20 tally of 14,803 runs.
Buttler said he would have liked to break Pollard’s record in Manchester Super Giants’ previous match against MI London. “Actually, we played against MI London last game, it would’ve been nice to get past Polly (Kieron Pollard) while he was there, sitting in the dugout. Some great names on there, some special players, so yeah, I’m really proud of that,” he said.
Out of his 14,833 runs, Buttler has scored 1,192 in The Hundred, 4,646 in the IPL, and 4,212 for England. He had scored 526 runs this IPL season and overcame a slump in the England-India T20 series before hitting 131 in the fifth and final T20I. Reflecting on his form, he said: “Funny how quickly cricket can change. One day you’re the dog, one day you’re the lamp post. A few months ago I was struggling for form. And then, in the last few weeks especially, I probably feel like I’m batting as well as I ever have. It’s been a lot of fun. You’ve only ever got two options. You either give up or you have the energy to keep going and try to rediscover your form. So that’s all the things I’ve been focusing on. I’ve had energy and determination to try and get back there, and that’s what I’ve done.”
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.