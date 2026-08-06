‘Probably Sooryavanshi’: Jos Buttler picks Indian teen prodigy to break his T20 record

With a 20-ball knock of 51 runs for Manchester Super Giants against Welsh Fire in The Hundred on Wednesday, England cricketer Jos Buttler became the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, surpassing Kieron Pollard’s tally of 14,803 runs. Buttler now sits at the top with 14,833 runs. The 35-year-old, who has played 160 T20Is for England, amassing 4,212 runs, has nine T20 hundreds and 106 fifties in his career. He believes Indian teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could break his record in the future.

“Yeah it’s really cool actually to think you’ve got the most T20 runs out of everyone. Someone will surpass it one day, and his name is probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it’s a proud moment,” Buttler told Sky Cricket after the match.