Watch: Jos Buttler pulls off a lucky Dhoni-esque run out to stun Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz Ahmed missed out on a well-deserved ODI century, thanks to Jos Buttler’s unconventional ways of stumping in the final ODI on Sunday. In the 32nd over of Pakistan’s innings, Sarfraz tried to guide Moeen Ali’s delivery towards the third man. Almost in a reflex action, Buttler stopped the ball by lifting his right leg sideways, much like MS Dhoni in IPL 2016 playing for Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS).

The Pakistan skipper was ready to go for a single and failed to get his bat back into the crease when he realised that the ball was in Buttler’s gloves. The England wicketkeeper was quick enough to pick up the ball and take the bails off in a flash.

The 31-year-old lost his wicket at 97. His innings included 7 fours, 2 sixes and he scored at a strike rate of 121.25. The wicket hurt Pakistan’s chances to come anywhere near the mammoth target of 351 as they were bundled out for 297 in the 47th over.

Apart from the stumping/run out, Buttler also helped his team get rid of in-form player Babar Azam. Sarfraz and Babar put on 146 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership after Chris Woakes reduced the visitors to 6 for 3 in 3 overs.

English bowlers were struggling to break the partnership. It was the fielding display which got rid of the two batsmen who were ready to accelerate.