Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad back Jacob Bethell in IPL after Alastair Cook criticism: ‘Times have changed’

Jacob Bethell has been used as an impact sub by RCB in recent IPL matches, with Phil Salt unavailable due to injury. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

England stars Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad have backed Jacob Bethell’s decision to remain with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, arguing that the modern game has changed and that the youngster can still benefit enormously from being in the tournament even without regular game time.

Bethell’s situation has sparked debate in England after former captain Alastair Cook suggested the left-hander would be better served returning home to play county cricket rather than staying on the bench in India.

That stance was strongly challenged by Kevin Pietersen, who argued that critics underestimate the value of being part of an IPL setup. Pietersen said training alongside elite players, working with world-class coaches and learning in a high-pressure environment could be just as beneficial for a young cricketer as county appearances.