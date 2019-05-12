Jos Buttler slams England’s second fastest ODI century

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler slammed England’s second-fastest hundred following an unbeaten 55-ball 110 versus Pakistan in the second ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday.

Coming in to bat in the 36th over, Buttler got off the mark with a single but then went on to slam 14 runs off the next three balls. From there on it was no looking back for Buttler as he continued his marauding form. While his first fifty came off 32 balls, his next came off just 18 deliveries.

Buttler’s hundred, which featured six fours and nine maximums, was England’s second-fastest in ODI cricket and helped England post a match-winning score of 373/3 in Southampton.

Jos Buttler has been one of the most destructive batsmen at the death in recent times. Since the ICC 2015 CWC, he strikes at 181.2 in the last ten overs, more than any player in the final phase of an innings. Here are some of the best reactions to his innings-

What a pleasure to watch @josbuttler in full flow .. 💯 #ENGvPAK .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 11 May 2019

Unreal again @josbuttler 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) 11 May 2019

@josbuttler you freak 💯 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) 11 May 2019

Fastest ODI centuries #Cricket

31 – AB

36 – Corey

37 – Afridi

44 – Boucher

45 – Lara

45 – Afridi

46 – Ryder

46 – Buttler

48 – Sanath

50 – Buttler

50 – KO’Brien

51 – Maxwell — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) 11 May 2019

The way @ECB_cricket is playing they are run away favourites for the World Cup. The batting is just scary with @josbuttler coming and smashing it all over at number 6! What a player and what a team this is! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) 11 May 2019

According to former England captain Nasser Hussain, Buttler’s innings now puts him in the same league as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and MS Dhoni.

‘He is a freak. Sometimes you don’t realise what you’ve got, because it’s right in front of you,”Hussain told Sky Sports.

“You travel the world and you talk to people about Jos Buttler, and they rave about this lad. I don’t like massive comments, but he’d have to be up there with the three or four greatest white-ball players of all time. You’re talking Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Viv Richards. I have to put Buttler in that category,” he added.