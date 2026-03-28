‘One of the biggest challenges is dealing with the outside noise’: Jos Buttler on pitfalls of being an international player

England’s Jos Buttler who didn’t have the best of time in the T20 World Cup where he struggled to make an impact, scoring just 87 runs in 8 matches said that the biggest challenge that an international cricketer faces is to know how to shut off the outside noise.

“Obviously, you need to be playing well technically and mentally. You need to be in a good space with the cricket and work on things. But actually, one of the biggest challenges is dealing with the outside noise. And also your own expectation and your own comparisons against what you believe you’re capable of. That’s always the challenge, to not allow that to overshadow playing the game and being free and having the freedom to walk out there with your bat and look to score runs,” he said in an interview to PTI.