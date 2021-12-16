scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 16, 2021
‘From Spiderman to butterfingers’: Jos Buttler takes a blinder but drops Labuschagne twice in a day

Jos Buttler took a fine catch in the first session but ended the day on a sour note when he dropped a sitter in the final session.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: December 16, 2021 7:07:37 pm
jos buttlerJos Butller took a stunner but then dropped sitter. (Screnngrab)

Australia shrugged off the late withdrawal of new skipper Pat Cummins because of coronavirus concerns to dominate England on the opening day of the second Ashes test and reach 221-2 at stumps.

Marnus Labuschagne was dropped twice but remained unbeaten on 95 at stumps after sharing partnerships of 172 with David Warner (95) and 45 with Steve Smith.  Labuschagne was batting on 21 when Stokes bowled a bouncer and while trying to pull that delivery, he ended up gloving it and wicket-keeper Buttler dropped it for the first time.

In the final session, he was once again let off the hook when he was on 95 runs and returned unbeaten to the pavilion. Reacting to the incident, Labuschagne exclaimed surprise and said, “I don’t know how that happened.

“Probably the last stage was interesting and tested my patience, Buttler dropping that was unbelievable, but my job is to capitalize on that. Tomorrow, no chances,” Labuschagne said after the day’s play.

After Buttler dropped Labuschagne’s catch twice, social media went into a frenzy as fans vented their shock on the episode.

However, earlier in the day, Buttler stunned everyone when he went horizontal to reel in a simply stunning one-handed diving catch down the leg side to dismiss Australia opener Marcus Harris early on the first afternoon of the day-night Test.

While Australia concluded day 1 on 221/ most of the drama Thursday happened pre-match.

Cricket Australia revealed only three hours before the coin toss that Cummins was ruled out because he was exposed to a person with COVID-19 in an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday night.

