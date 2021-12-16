‘From Spiderman to butterfingers’: Jos Buttler takes a blinder but drops Labuschagne twice in a day

Australia shrugged off the late withdrawal of new skipper Pat Cummins because of coronavirus concerns to dominate England on the opening day of the second Ashes test and reach 221-2 at stumps.

Marnus Labuschagne was dropped twice but remained unbeaten on 95 at stumps after sharing partnerships of 172 with David Warner (95) and 45 with Steve Smith. Labuschagne was batting on 21 when Stokes bowled a bouncer and while trying to pull that delivery, he ended up gloving it and wicket-keeper Buttler dropped it for the first time.

An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QI3bDaIRRO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021

In the final session, he was once again let off the hook when he was on 95 runs and returned unbeaten to the pavilion. Reacting to the incident, Labuschagne exclaimed surprise and said, “I don’t know how that happened.

“Probably the last stage was interesting and tested my patience, Buttler dropping that was unbelievable, but my job is to capitalize on that. Tomorrow, no chances,” Labuschagne said after the day’s play.

After Buttler dropped Labuschagne’s catch twice, social media went into a frenzy as fans vented their shock on the episode.

This guy shoulda been discarded years ago in Test Cricket. Ben Foakes is currently flying home you couldn’t make it up — Graham McNeill (@gmcneill57) December 16, 2021

Foakes is arguably the best wicket keeper in world cricket, and a v decent bat, yet we play a part time keeper who barely justifies his place on batting alone and who’s now dropped Labuaschagne twice.

We also drop the only true pace bowler who took a 3-for at the gabba. — john owen waller (@john_o_w) December 16, 2021

However, earlier in the day, Buttler stunned everyone when he went horizontal to reel in a simply stunning one-handed diving catch down the leg side to dismiss Australia opener Marcus Harris early on the first afternoon of the day-night Test.

Perfect tribute to Spiderman Day…ensured batsman was all the way home!

What a catch! 👌#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Zk2KywcCew — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 16, 2021

What happened to ur spider man?? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/EtWw9Q14Vd — suriya (@samootta09) December 16, 2021

While Australia concluded day 1 on 221/ most of the drama Thursday happened pre-match.

Cricket Australia revealed only three hours before the coin toss that Cummins was ruled out because he was exposed to a person with COVID-19 in an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday night.