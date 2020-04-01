Jos Buttler auctions World Cup final jersey to raise funds in fight against coronavirus

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were instrumental in England’s victory over New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup final. (Twitter/CricketWorldCup) Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were instrumental in England’s victory over New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup final. (Twitter/CricketWorldCup)

The star of the World Cup final for England, Jos Buttler, has donated his jersey to raise funds to fight the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

In a short video uploaded on his social media accounts, Buttler lauded doctors and healthcare staff engaged in the fight to contain the pandemic. He said his England jersey – which has the signatures of all England’s players who played the ODI World Cup final last year – was going to auctioned to raise money for the cause.

“I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak,” Buttler’s post said.

I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to auction in my bio. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

Ben Stokes, England’s hero in the World Cup final, lauded Buttler’s act in a social media post.

However, soon after the England all-rounder said in another post that it has come to his attention that an item being tagged as his jersey from the World Cup final was being sold on an e-marketing site without his knowledge.

So I have just been made aware of this being sold on eBay…it is not my personal shirt it is not the World Cup final medal,it is all replica,yes it’s my signature but it’s not legitimate pic.twitter.com/XFYgliwNN3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 31, 2020

“So I have just been made aware of this being sold on eBay…it is not my personal shirt it is not the World Cup final medal,it is all replica, yes it’s my signature but it’s not legitimate,” he said.

