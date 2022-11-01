scorecardresearch
Jos Buttler becomes highest run scorer for England in T20Is

The knock which had 7 fours and 2 sixes helped England reach 179/6, went a long way in their eventual victory against the Kiwis in Gabba on Tuesday.

T20 WCEngland's Jos Buttler bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

England captain Jos Buttler played a scintillating innings of 73 runs against New Zealand to become the highest run scorer in England men’s T20 history. Buttler now has 2468 runs in T20Is, eclipsing former England captain Eoin Morgan (2458).

The knock which had 7 fours and 2 sixes helped England reach 179/6, went a long way in their eventual victory against the Kiwis in Gabba on Tuesday. Buttler was also playing his 100th T20I for England and a 35-ball fifty helped him surpass Morgan to claim the record of the highest run getter in England’s T20I history.

“We didn’t think too much about the past poor performance (loss to Ireland), we have great players in the playing XI and in the squad, we had the confidence that showed up today,” Buttler said after the match.

“We bat deep, I thought the wicket was a little bit tricky, especially against spin and I thought Alex Hales played a fine hand, it’s all about partnerships, one day he gets going, some other day it’ll be my turn,” he added.

In the match, England rode on a solid start by Alex Hales (52; 40 balls) and Buttler, adding 81 runs in 62 balls after England opted to bat. In reply, New Zealand ended at 159 for six.

On a surface that aided a bit of spin, Phillips (62; 36b; 4×4, 3×6) took on England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, smashing him for two successive sixes as New Zealand needed 54 runs from the last four overs.

The win took England past defending champions Australia to second spot.

It was the first defeat for the Group 1 leaders New Zealand after four matches, and they will face Ireland in their final Super 12 league fixture on Friday.

England now have to go past Sri Lanka in their concluding group match on Saturday to make the last-four.

(With PTI inputs)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 07:12:56 pm
More Sports

