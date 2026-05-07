Jos Buttler backs Kyle Jamieson’s send-off to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Jos Buttler has backed Kyle Jamieson’s fiery send-off to teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the reaction was understandable given the fearless way the 15-year-old has batted in the IPL this season. Speaking on the For the Love of Cricket podcast, the Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batsman said the controversy around the incident was mainly because of Sooryavanshi’s age.

The incident took place during the Rajasthan Royals’ defeat to Delhi Capitals last week. After dismissing Sooryavanshi for four runs, Jamieson celebrated aggressively in the youngster’s face and was later handed a demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

“I don’t know if it’s been big news. It’s not something I’ve seen a lot of,” Buttler said. “I saw him get him out and, you know, I think the fact that he is 15 is probably the thing that makes it so big, doesn’t it?”

Buttler said Sooryavanshi’s batting this season has forced bowlers to treat him like any other dangerous batter, irrespective of his age. “But I would say Vaibhav hasn’t been showing any remorse to any of the bowlers for the fact that he’s only 15. It’s not like he’s only hitting twos and fours. He’s smashing bowlers into row Z,” Buttler said. “So the excitement when you get him out, I think, is justified, to be honest. He’s been playing that well, and he’s been that destructive.”

The former England white-ball captain also joked that Jamieson himself would probably find it amusing that one of his most emotional celebrations came after dismissing a teenager.

“I’m sure Kyle Jamieson probably has a bit of a laugh when he’s back in his room thinking, ‘One of the most excited I’ve been and emotional I’ve been, and in the batter’s face I’ve been has been for a 15-year-old boy,’” Buttler said.

“But, you know, I think that’s the only mitigation, isn’t it? Other than that, he’s been one of the stars of the tournament. He’s been one of the most destructive players and, as I said, he’s not showing any remorse to the bowlers.”

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Buttler also said he had no problem with emotional celebrations on the cricket field and felt players should be free to show passion in high-pressure moments. “So, fair play to him, and I’m sure you’ll be in that camp that we like to see emotion in the game, don’t you? You want to see a bit of enjoyment,” he said.

“Vaibhav’s playing men’s cricket as if he’s been one of the best players of the tournament. So, I think the fact that he is only 15 is kind of the only talking point there. Otherwise, it would just be a normal sort of celebration for a bowler.”

Sooryavanshi has been one of the breakout stars of IPL 2026, with his fearless strokeplay and clean hitting making him one of the most talked-about young players in the tournament.