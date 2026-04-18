Jonty Rhodes after Shreyas Iyer’s catch: ‘Feel like the grandfather of fielding now’

In a moment that has now gone viral from the Indian Premier League’s 2026 season, Shreyas Iyer took one of the best catches of the league’s 19-year history to dismiss Hardik Pandya at the Wankhede Stadium. The reaction from Mumbai players like Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma immediately after Iyer sent the ball back inside the boundary ropes with a superhuman aerial effort was enough to demonstrate just how impressive the catch was.

Even though cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the many former players gushing about the catch, Iyer joked that no one was patting him on the back for that catch. Now, Iyer has received praise for the catch from the authority in all matters of fielding: Jonty Rhodes.