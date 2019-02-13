Jonty Rhodes picks Suresh Raina as best fielder in modern era

Former South African player Jonty Rhodes revealed his top five fielders in the modern era cricket on Wednesday. In a candid chat with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Rhodes put India’s Suresh Raina at numero uno. Here’s the list of Jonty’s top five fielders-

At number five is Andrew Symonds from Australia, followed by South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs. England’s Paul Collingwood is at number three, while Mr 360 AB de Villiers is at the second spot.

Explaining the reason behind his choices Rhodes said that Andrew Symond’s strength helped him take catches at tight angles.

On Collingwood, he said, “He is a fantastic cricketer, very similar what regards to me in fielding in the same positions.”

Rhodes has been a long time admirer of Suresh Raina. According to Rhodes what sets him apart from others on the ground is that he never thinks before he dives and neither does he hesitate even while playing in torrid weather conditions. Raina follows Rhodes’ philosophy of ‘if you never go, you will never know.’

Jonty Rhodes will be seen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season four’s commentary panel where he replaced Michael Slater.