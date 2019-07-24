Jonty Rhodes applies for position of Team India’s fielding coach

Jonty Rhodes has applied for the position of Team India’s fielding coach. Stating that he wants Indian fielding to reach greater heights, the former South African cricketer maintained that there are a few elements that he would like to add to India’s fielding contingent to help the side improve their catching, especially on overseas tours.

Confirming the development, Rhodes said, “Yes, I have applied for the position of India’s new fielding coach. My wife and I love the country, and it has already given us so much — we have 2 children born in India.”

“I have spent 9 seasons as MI fielding coach based in Mumbai. I have seen incredible growth in athleticism and fielding ability in India over the past 5 years and really respect what has been achieved,”Rhodes told CricketNext.

“I like to think there are a few elements that I can add to what they have already achieved. I have spent two years away from high-performance coaching and have spent most of my time focusing on development and grassroots coaching,” 49-year-old added.

“I am a coach who loves coaching and let’s face it, the Indian cricket team is the busiest in the world, so great opportunity to be busy and doing what you love amongst players and a team that I really respect,” he said.

Rhodes has an experience of 9 years as fielding coach with four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and has also spent some time with the South African cricket team and a few Associate nations.