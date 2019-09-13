Watch: Jonny Bairstow tricks Steve Smith into diving for his life

Steve Smith has not done much wrong in this year’s Ashes series. However, there was one moment on Day 2 of the 5th Test when he was tricked into looking like a fool by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

With Bairstow pretending that he was preparing to collect the throw to run Smith out, Smith put in a mad dash and dived for his crease.

A puff of dust went up as Smith crashed into his crease. Bairstow smiled in satisfaction at having pulled the trick off.

It was only after he got up that Smith realized he had been tricked into diving without the ball being anywhere near the keeper’s gloves. The throw, in fact, had been at the bowler’s end.

Most fans seemed to enjoy the moment, but there have been some suggestions that five runs should have been added to the Australia score because of what Bairstow did.

According to the laws of the game, “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball” and five penalty runs are liable to be added to the opposition’s score if a team is found to indulge in “fake fielding”.

Smith once again propelled the Australia innings on Day 2, bringing up his tenth consecutive Ashes half-century. This is a world record for most 50+ scores by any batsman against a single opposition. At the Tea break on Day 2, Smith’s 59 was the highest score from the Australia team.