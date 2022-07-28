Jonny Bairstow stars again, England beat South Africa in 1st T20

Updated: July 28, 2022 9:18:30 am
Jonny Bairstow kept up his strong all-format form this summer by smashing a 53-ball 90 in England’s 41-run win over South Africa on Wednesday in the first Twenty20 international of the three-match series. Bairstow hit eight sixes and three fours to help guide England to 234-6 after being put in to bat at Bristol.
Moeen Ali weighed in by crashing 52 off 18 balls, including six sixes, an England record for the fastest 50 in a Twenty20 cricket international. Moeen reached his 50 in just 16 balls, beating teammate Liam Livingstone’s year-old record by a single delivery.
“It means a lot, there are guys in our changing room who score quickly and now I can brag about fastest 50 in T20 cricket for England,” Moeen said. “This was a nice-sized ground for someone like myself, who isn’t the most massive hitter of a ball.”
What more can we say? 🙌
It's the summer of the Bairshow
Highlights: https://t.co/KBhGoEpQIQ
🏴 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Z5V97MncQz
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 27, 2022
South Africa slumped to 7-2 after two overs and could only make 193-8 in response despite Tristan Stubbs’ 72 off 28 deliveries. Bairstow was a standout for England in the test match format against New Zealand and India this summer. In his last five test innings, he hit 136, 162, 71 not out, 106 and 114 not out.
The Yorkshire batter had been an injury doubt for the T20 series opener after leaving Tuesday’s practice session at the Seat Unique Stadium with ice packs and strapping around his left knee. South Africa seam bowler Lungi Ngidi took five for 39 and said his team always believed it had a chance after the 21-year-old Stubbs’ performance in his first international innings.
“We definitely thought we could chase it down. Anything was chase-able in the last five (overs) but we lost too many wickets,” Ngidi said. “We had full faith in Stubbs. He’s shown us what he is capable of in training. I’ve bowled to him myself and been on the receiving end of what we saw tonight.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The second T20 is scheduled for Thursday and the third match is on Sunday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
From asylum seeker to England’s medal hopePremium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divide?Premium
Latest News
Five ways to boost your self confidence
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: 20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue 50-hour relay protest; Govt seeks guarantee of ‘no protest’ in Well
Grand Theft Auto VI will have female main character for first time in series’ history
Athiya Shetty shares adorable photo with ‘favourite’ KL Rahul, check out the post here
Death threats made on WhatsApp, cops can’t take action: Kerala CM on kin threatening scribe
Yashraj Mukhate puts a fun spin on Ranveer Singh’s nude pic controversy, watch hilarious video
Proud Alexandra Popp leads Germany to Euros final
Daily Briefing: Parliament stalemate continues; SpiceJet ordered to operate 50% of its flights
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai cancels his govt’s anniversary programmes over BJP youth leader’s murder
Four-year-old from London becomes first patka-wearing model for British brand Burberry
While You Were Asleep: Germany storm into Euros final, Lancashire in command, England outplay South Africa in 1st T20I
Revisiting Bangalore Days: Dulquer Salmaan delivers one of his most wholesome, real and raw performances