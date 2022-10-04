scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Jonny Bairstow shares photos of injured leg that shattered his T20 World Cup dreams

Jonny Bairstow has successfully undergone surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle, and confirmed he will not play again this year.

Jonny BairstowJonny Bairstow after a successful surgery. (Instagram/jbairstow21)

England’s wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has shared some gruesome pictures of his freak leg injury he sustained last month during an accident playing golf. It led to the right-hander’s exit from England’s T20 World Cup squad.

Bairstow has successfully undergone surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle, and confirmed he will not play again this year. Bairstow took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the status of his injury. He suffered the injury when he slipped while walking to a tee box.

The 33-year-old wrote, “Hello everyone. I am just writing this to give you all an update on my injury and progress. The actual injury was as such… a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant i did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits. All in all I have done a proper job on it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21)

“Anyway… on the positive side the operation went well and I am now 3 weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed,” he added. “It’s now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again. These next few weeks/couple of months are the key to the recovery.

“As for a time scale on return to play I’m afraid it is too early to say, the first targets in mind are getting me back on my 2 feet again and making sure it’s right. One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022…however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds!! Thanks for your support as always!!”

Bairstow, who has been replaced by Alex Hales in England’s T20 World Cup squad, had been in brilliant form in 2022, scoring 1,061 runs and six centuries in 10 Tests, and remains a key part of England’s white-ball teams.

Bairstow has been an integral part of England’s white-ball squad and his explosive batting at the top of the order embodied the team’s aggressive approach as they won their maiden 50-overs World Cup title in 2019.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 08:24:45 am
