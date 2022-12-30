scorecardresearch
People should let him rest and recover in private: Jonny Bairstow on photos and videos circulating of Rishabh Pant’s accident

"Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he’s stable and at the hospital! For now I think now people should let him rest and recover in private! #RishabhPant," the England player tweeted.

Bairstow's words were towards people circulating photos and videos of that incident which showed Pant in a bloodied state after he was taken out of the car.
Jonny Bairstow on Friday requested everyone to let India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to ‘rest and recover in private’ after the latter met an accident.

Bairstow’s words were towards people circulating photos and videos of that incident which showed Pant in a bloodied state after he was taken out of the car. “Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he’s stable and at the hospital! For now I think now people should let him rest and recover in private! #RishabhPant,” the England player tweeted.

Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee – the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) said in an official statement. He has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back, the statement added.

Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Max Hospital Dehradun Medical Superintendent Dr Ashish Yagnik said that prima facie they did not find any serious injuries on the cricketer and he is stable.

“He is under evaluation and a team of doctors is attending him. Only after some tests we can tell more. As of now he is stable and there is not much to worry. The team of doctors is talking to him and based on what he is telling us about the injuries, he is getting evaluated. Prima facie we did not find any serious injuries. Orthopaedic and plastic surgeon doctors are attending him,” said Yagnik, adding that the hospital will soon issue a health bulletin.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.

