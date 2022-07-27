scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Jonny Bairstow emerges as England injury doubt for T20 vs South Africa

Bairstow left a training session at Bristol's Seat Unique Stadium on Tuesday with ice packs and strapping around his left knee.

By: AP |
Updated: July 27, 2022 11:58:19 am
Jonny Bairstow, ENG vs SA, Jonny Bairstow injured, England vs South AfricaBairstow is a key member of the England team and has enjoyed a career-best run in the test team this international summer. (AP)

England batter Jonny Bairstow emerged as an injury doubt for the Twenty20 series opener against South Africa, soon after completing an unusual training exercise on Tuesday that saw him carrying teammate Sam Curran on his shoulders.

Bairstow left a training session at Bristol’s Seat Unique Stadium on Tuesday with ice packs and strapping around his left knee.

The 32-year-old Bairstow was walking in discomfort on his way back to the locker room but no decision has been made over his participation against the Proteas in the first T20 on Wednesday. With back-to-back games on successive nights, it would be no surprise to see Bairstow left out of the opener if there was any lingering discomfort.

Should that be the case, Phil Salt and Harry Brook would continue in the middle order having lined up against India while Bairstow was rested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

While the cause of Bairstow’s injury is not certain, there was a potential clue in an Instagram video shared by teammate Reece Topley. The post showed Bairstow with Curran draped over his back as he completed a walking lunge in the gym.

Bairstow was grimacing as he completed the workout.

Bairstow is a key member of the England team and has enjoyed a career-best run in the test team this international summer.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
School jobs scam

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
Despite SC order

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
'Gems' vs 'James Bond'

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Premium
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 27: Latest News