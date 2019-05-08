We spent five weeks together but it will still be England vs Australia, says Jonny Bairstow on David Warner

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner were the most explosive pairing in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Batting at the top for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Between them they scored 1145 runs with Warner getting 692 runs and Bairstow posting 445 runs. Against RCB, they brought together a third straight century stand and combined for 185 runs – highest opening wicket stand in IPL history.

The English-Australian pairing came about after Warner returned from a one year ban for his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. Speaking of his impressions of the controversial but swashbuckling batsman from Down Under, Bairstow stated, “I think that experience (ball-tampering) can only change you as a person. He was a very good team-mate, he passed on a lot of knowledge about local bowlers, game-plans, pitches, everything. He was excellent.” Bairstow made these comments in an interview to The Daily Telegraph.

Even though he was all praise for Warner, Bairstow said it cannot take over the rivalry the two countries have. He said gloves will come off when they take on each other during the Ashes later this year.

“We can say hello now. We did not have a connection before, but now we’ve played together and done well together and had a good partnership it will make a difference.

“We spent five weeks together having dinner and coffees. It changes things but it will still be England versus Australia,” he said.

The English summer will witness the World Cup – starting May 30 – followed by the Ashes – the first series in the ICC Test Championship. The World Cup will end on July 14 and the Ashes will start August 1.

“It is huge. It is the biggest summer I will ever be involved in. It is the biggest ever summer for English cricket full stop,” he said.

“A World Cup and an Ashes; it is going to be amazing. You dream of winning them. If you can’t dream about that and think what that is going to feel like then what is the point (of playing)?”

“At the same time you know it is going be a gruelling summer. Five Tests at the end of World Cup is going to be tough, mentally and physically,” he added.

Bairstow also spoke about the interaction with England football manager Gareth Southgate without going into specifics. England football team enjoyed a strong showing at the World Cup last year in Russia where they made the semi-finals. Bairstow wishes the support for the cricket team would be as ‘special’.

“The biggest thing for us will be home support, playing in front of our own fans. We heard from Gareth Southgate last week. He was brilliant. A lovely guy. The football lads were so meticulous in their planning for the World Cup last year.

“We were all proud as punch when they got to the semis. I am not saying it will be quite like that for us guys, but at the same time if people are sat in pubs wearing an England shirt wanting us to go through, and getting right behind us, that would be very special,” he said.