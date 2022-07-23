Jonathan Trott takes over as Afghanistan head coach before Ireland series

July 23, 2022 12:38:47 pm
Former England batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed Afghanistan’s head coach and will join the squad during their tour of Ireland next month, the country’s cricket board has said.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had named another Englishman, Graham Thorpe, as the head coach in March but was looking for someone to replace him after Thorpe fell seriously ill.
🚨 NEWS 🚨
South African-born Former English middle-order batter @Trotty has been named the new head coach of our national men’s cricket team. He will step up into the role of head coach during Afghanistan’s tour to Ireland in August.
More: https://t.co/v1Eck9mA4r pic.twitter.com/K6Sz54hyxu
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 22, 2022
“I’m honoured and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket’s most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team,” Trott was quoted as saying in an ACB statement on Friday.
“I can’t wait to get to work with a group of players who are clearly capable of generating results in a style that will make the people of Afghanistan proud.”
South Africa-born Trott, 41, played 52 tests before retiring in 2015.
He has since worked as England’s batting coach and a consultant with Scotland during the T20 World Cup last year.
Subscriber Only Stories
Afghanistan will play the first of their five T20 matches in Ireland on August 9.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surnamePremium
Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli, Sharma won't be missed
Leher Kala writes: Lalit, Sushmita and usPremium
Latest News
Airport fashion: Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, celebs keep it casually fashionable
Jharkhand Tourism Policy to be launched by CM Hemant Soren today
EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by Aug 8
Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo praises RRR, calls it ‘a really powerful story about brotherhood’
Rare case of polio prompts alarm and an urgent investigation in New York
Hyderabad: Regulakunta lake gasps for life as alarming levels of contamination go unchecked
Hong Kong book fair kicks off with fewer political books
MHT-CET 2022 revised exam schedule, hall ticket release dates announced
Ghaziabad cops bust interstate gang for stealing over 300 vehicles, 4 arrested
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrate their honeymoon in Paris, share a passionate kiss on a park bench. See pictures
India adds 21,411 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer promises a visual extravaganza, teases return of a familiar threat. Watch here