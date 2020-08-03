Jonathan Trott appointed England batting coach for Pakistan series

Jonathan Trott played for England between 2009 and 2015. (Source: Reuters) Jonathan Trott played for England between 2009 and 2015. (Source: Reuters)

Former batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed England’s batting coach for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan, starting Wednesday.

The 39-year-old, who scored 3835 runs in 52 Tests between 2009-2015 for England, will be joined by former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and Warwickshire seamer Graeme Welch, the ‘BBC’ reported.

Trott, who played 68 ODIs and seven T20 matches, has scored 18,662 runs in first-class cricket.

England and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday at the Old Traford in Manchester, followed by the next two games in the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England won the recently-concluded three-Test series, that mark the resumption of international cricket, against West Indies 2-1.

