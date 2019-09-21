Watch: Jonathan Carter’s ‘freakish’ catch to dismiss Daren Sammy leaves everyone stunned

St Lucia Zouks’ dreadful run in the ongoing edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) continued as they suffered a crushing 71-run defeat against Barbados Tridents on Friday. However, the highlight of the night was the stunning catch by Jonathan Carter, which left the crowd at the Daren Sammy Stadium awestruck.

The incident took place in the eighth over of the Zouks’ innings, when Carter surprised everyone with his “Superman” effort to send the former Windies skipper Daren Sammy back to the pavilion on 2.

It was the first ball of the eight over, as Sammy clipped Raymon Reifer’s delivery towards the third man. However, what happened next stunned everyone as Carter drifted towards his left and leaped in the air before completing a sensational catch.

After being invited to bat first, the Tridents riding on Justin Greaves’ 57 managed to post a competitive 172/6 on the board. In response, Zouks got off to a poor start losing four wickets inside the powerplay overs. With every Tridents’ bowlers chipping, Zouks were eventually bundled out on 101 in just 14.5 overs.

Carter, who scored 30 off 21 balls, was named as the player of the match. “Always thrilled to get runs. My start to the tournament hasn’t been great but just backed myself today. Catches like that are always tough. I have done a lot of hard work with the fielding coach Trevor Penny and my hard work just paid off. Coach believes catches win matches and he feels the best fielding side will win the tournament,” the 31-year-old said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

