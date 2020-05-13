‘Joker’ Chahal gatecrashes Virat Kohli’s online interaction and they discuss teammates

‘Joker’ Yuzvendra Chahal gatecrashes Virat Kohli’s online interaction with kids (Source: Screengrab) ‘Joker’ Yuzvendra Chahal gatecrashes Virat Kohli’s online interaction with kids (Source: Screengrab)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was interacting with children on a show when teammate Yuzvendra Chahal gatecrashed it. The two teammates spoke about various things, including the ‘revelation’ that pacer Jasprit Bumrah could speak comfortably in a public forum.

Speaking on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’, Kohli said that the biggest joker to emerge during the lockdown is Chahal, and added that Bumrah was ‘a big revelation.’

“I never knew Jasprit will talk to the public in this detail. Not that he doesn’t have strong one-on-one interactions but I never thought he would be so comfortable doing it in public. That’s good to see.”

“I would like to see an interaction among Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav. I have not seen these guys interact with each other. Bhuvi had one with David Warner. But I want to see what these four will talk to each other about,” said Kohli in a video shared by BCCI.

What happens when @yuzi_chahal gatecrashes a kids party? 😁😁 Find out here 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/3NzSnjcJR5 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 13, 2020

Kohli also revealed that he picked up a guitar during the lockdown but failed to get anything out of it due to its small size, taking a dig at Chahal.

With doubts being raised about the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia, BCCI officials says that IPL now has a window to be played.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd