John Cena’s MS Dhoni post invokes iconic ‘You Can’t See Me’ reactions

John Cena, the 16-time WWE world champion, on Saturday left fans in splits after sharing a photo of former India captain MS Dhoni on his social media. The uncaptioned post featured an image of Dhoni in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The 40-year-old Dhoni donned the hat of Team India’s mentor in the tournament.

The Men in Blue, led by captain Virat Kohli, were knocked out from the T20 World Cup earlier this month after finishing third in the Super 12 Group 2. Pakistan and New Zealand advanced to the last four stage from their group.

The Instagram post in question pictures Dhoni shaking hands with no one, implying Cena’s famous WWE catchphrase: “You Can’t See Me”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Cena has shared posts featuring other Indian celebrities like Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the past.

An actor now, Cena made his comeback to WWE after the Money in the Bank 2021.

As for Dhoni, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain led Chennai Super Kings to a title in this year’s IPL. He will again be seen in action in IPL 2022.