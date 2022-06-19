scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

John Campbell hits winning six as West Indies beat Bangladesh in first Test

Bangladesh medium-pacer Khaled Ahmed, who took three wickets in 11 balls on day three, was unable to break through again. He finished with 3-27 from eight overs.

By: AP |
Updated: June 19, 2022 10:20:30 pm
John Campbell smashed the winning six as West Indies needed only seven more overs to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first test on Sunday. (ICC/Twitter)

John Campbell smashed the winning six as West Indies needed only seven more overs to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first test on Sunday. West Indies finished on 88-3 after resuming the fourth day on 49-3 in its second innings and needing 35 more runs to clinch the series opener.

Campbell accelerated his scoring rate on Sunday and finished the match with a six over long off against Najmul Hossain Shanto. He hit nine fours and one six in his 58 not out. Jermaine Blackwood at the other end was undefeated on 26 after the pair came to their team’s rescue with a fourth-wicket partnership of 79.

Out-of-form Bangladesh had given the hosts a scare on Saturday, at one stage reducing the West Indies to 9-3 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. West Indies scored 265 in its first innings. Bangladesh had 103 and 245.

Best of Express Premium
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasyPremium
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasy
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to RampurPremium
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to Rampur
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needsPremium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needs
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...Premium
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...
More Premium Stories >>

Bangladesh medium-pacer Khaled Ahmed, who took three wickets in 11 balls on day three, was unable to break through again. He finished with 3-27 from eight overs. The second and final test starts Friday.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

father's day
Happy Father’s Day: From Tendulkar to Sehwag, here are all the pics sportstars shared on social media
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 19: Latest News