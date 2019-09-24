’12 years kaise gaye pata hi nahi laga’: Joginder Sharma, Gautam Gambhir tweet about 2007 World T20 win

On September 24, 2007, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup beating Pakistan by five runs in a last-over thriller.

The Indian cricket board tweeted this video from the final:

This day, in 2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣#TeamIndia were crowned World T20 Champions 😎🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/o7gUrTF8XN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2019

On the day, skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first and Gambhir anchored the innings with a 54-ball 75. Rohit Sharma contributed with a 16-ball 30 to help India post a fighting total of 157.

Imran Nazir’s 14-ball 33 got Pakistan off to a flier despite two early wickets. Pakistan kept losing wickets in the middle overs, but Misbah-ul-Haq kept the run chase alive and took the game to the last over.

With 13 runs needed off the last over, Dhoni gave the ball to Joginder Sharma, instead of Harbhajan Singh or Yusuf Pathan. Misbah managed to hit a six in the final over but threw his wicket away trying to play a scoop shot off a slower delivery. S Sreesanth took the catch at short fine leg as India won the match with three balls to spare.

Here’s how members of the World Cup 2007-winning squad reacted to the anniversary of the victory:

12Anniversary for T20 champion team 12 years kaise gae pta hi nahi lga thnks for all for your lot of love and spot @vikrantgupta73 @harbhajan_singh @BCCI @YUVSTRONG12 @ZeeNewsHindi @aajtak pic.twitter.com/T3UzfgCjUI — Joginder Sharma (@jogisharma83) September 24, 2019

The rush of fulfilling the dreams of a billion people and being crowned World Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gYPwHfaOP0 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 24, 2019

India haven’t won the T20 World Cup since 2007. The next T20 World Cup will be held in 2020 in Australia.