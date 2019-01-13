Jofra Archer’s hat will be in the ring for England World Cup 2019 plans: Ashley Giles

Barbados-born all-rounder Jofra Archer has made giant strides in the cricketing world during the past year. Such was his impact that the England Cricket Board (ECB) changed the rules to allow him to play the World Cup 2019. New managing director of England men’s team, Ashley Giles shed light on Archer’s participation in the global event and said that the pacer is on the radar for selection. However, Giles was quick to remind that a decision will only be taken after proper consultation with other stakeholders including selector Ed Smith.

“He is an exciting cricketer and his hat will be in the ring,” Giles said when asked if the World Cup came too soon for Archer,” Giles was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo. “It will be exciting when Jofra is available. Any guys who bowl 90mph-plus are going to create interest and get people out of their seats. His skills are good and it is a massive one-day year. He will be available from the end of March,” he added.

Earlier, the ECB had tweaked the rules and said that overseas players would be eligible to play for England after living in the country for three years rather than a previous seven.

“We’ve got a group of players who’ve done a lot to get us to this point and have performed very well for England,” Giles said. “So competition for those final places is going to be strong,” he said.

“I’ll have to speak to Ed. I’ve not spent much time with him although we spoke through the summer as a director of cricket of a county [while Giles was at Warwickshire]. I’ll need to get some other opinions as well. I need to know what the coaches are thinking and the captains,” he furhter added.

“It is a big year and it would be a bit tough on the lad to think he is going to be some sort of messiah coming into the team. But he is an exciting cricketer,” Giles remarked,